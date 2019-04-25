Chase Wilson has hit the visit trail
Ralston Valley running back Chase Wilson has been able to see a number of college campuses to get a better feel for the schools recruiting him. How have your workouts and sports been going this spr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news