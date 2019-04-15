Chase Silva already sought after
Skyline quarterback Chase Silva may be young, but it has not slowed him down on the recruiting front as of late. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“This past football seaso...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news