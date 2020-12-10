Caudill considering both basketball and football
Broomfield shooting guard Tristan Caudill is leaning towards basketball at the college level but will continue to keep football as an option as well. Were you happy with your play this football sea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news