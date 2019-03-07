Cameron Smith talks two offers
Legend defensive end Cameron Smith has worked his way to two scholarship offers and has a wide range of others evaluating him as well. How did this past football season go for you and your team? “I...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news