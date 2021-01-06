Busy schedule ahead for Seth Frasier
ThunderRidge quarterback Seth Frasier may have wrapped up the football season but training and baseball are on the schedule next. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“Our pas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news