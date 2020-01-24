News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Burdette dominated during the fall

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

The improvements of Berthoud linebacker Austin Burdette before the 2019 football season showed as he made an impact on both sides of the football. How did this past football season go for you and y...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}