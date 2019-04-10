Brooks knows toughest challenge in 2019
Brighton running back Vershon Brooks knows what team will be their toughest challenge this fall on the gridiron. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“This past season was a b...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news