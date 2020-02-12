News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Bowerfind working to get back healthy

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Injuries have slowed Fossil Ridge running back Chris Bowerfind on the football field over the last two years and he is working hard to be healthy for the 2020 campaign. How did this past football s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}