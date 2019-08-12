News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blackburn weighing a decision

Fmhsh5evi8l6vogwvixm
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Fairview wide receiver Henry Blackburn is working hard to figure out where he will be playing college football at shortly.How have your workouts and sports been going this summer?“Our team has been...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}