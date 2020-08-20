Bellah has goals to play college football
Pueblo South quarterback Jace Bellah is setting the bar high in hopes of having an opportunity to play basketball at the college level.How have your workouts and sports been going this summer?“It’s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news