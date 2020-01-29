News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Baseball and football the focus for Lavigne

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Cherokee Trail quarterback Jayden Lavigne is busy with baseball and football workouts as he prepares for each upcoming season. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“The 2019 s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}