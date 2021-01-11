Baseball and football on the slate for Maltos-Garcia
Brush quarterback Alejandro Maltos-Garcia is going to continue honing his skills this off-season with football and baseball workouts this winter. How did this past football season go for you and yo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news