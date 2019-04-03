Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Baer is a name to watch

Zqcf280f64ucpqdkmpkm
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Regis Jesuit defensive end Matthew Baer excelled last fall for his team and will be an athlete to watch for the next two years. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“This past...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}