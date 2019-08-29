News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Baer hungry to breakout this fall

Hc7w6wjshpq3zoe1wwes
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Regis Jesuit defensive end Matthew Baer is hungry to prove his potential with how he projects out in college this fall.What do you feel you improved on most since football ended?“I feel like I have...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}