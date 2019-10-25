News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Alexander believes Bruins can keep getting better

Hudl
Hudl
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Cherry Creek linebacker Marcus Alexander feels that his team has the potential to do even more things on the gridiron during the rest of the 2019 season.How has everything been going so far for the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}