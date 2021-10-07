Alamosa linebacker Abram Bowden Update
Colorado Prep Report provides readers with an update from Alamosa linebacker Abram Bowden now!How has everything been going so far during the football season?“This football season has been great so...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news