Adding weight and speed the focus for Key
Legacy running back Dakota Key is looking to make the most of his off-season and it shows with what he is focusing on heading into the spring. How did this past football season go for you and your ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news