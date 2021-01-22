ColoradoPrepReport - Aaron Karas is a sought after recruit

Pomona offensive tackle Aaron Karas dominated during an all state junior campaign and has college coaches across the country after him.

How did this past football season go for you and your team?

“It was a strange season with all of the restrictions but overall, we had an amazing season making it to the semifinals.”

What are you doing to stay busy now with other sports and workouts?

“I’m focusing on my offseason workouts and looking forward to the track season.”

What areas are you trying to improve on the most this off-season?

“I’m working on improving my footwork and my strength.”

How do you believe your high school football team will be this season?

“Coach Madden has stepped down as the head coach so we are just waiting to see who our next coach will be. We have a good number of experienced players returning next season.”

What is the hardest game on your schedule?

“We don’t know our schedule yet, but Coach Madden would always make our schedule one of the toughest in the state to prepare us for playing teams like Cherry Creek, Valor, Columbine, and others.”

Do you want to play football at the college level?

“I would love to play at the college level if given the opportunity.”

What college programs have been showing you recruiting attention?

“I’ve heard a little from CU, North Dakota State, South Dakota University, and Central Michigan University.”

Is there a school that is recruiting you the hardest as of now?

“Not really at this point.”

Have you made any college trips yet? Do you have any plans for trips ahead?

“No, I have not made any trips and I don’t have plans as of now because of the Covid restrictions.”

What will be the biggest factors in your eventual college decision?

“I think the biggest factors would be a coach that I connect with and a college that I feel comfortable with spending the next four years of my life.”

Did you have a top college that you grew up cheering for?

“Our family is big CU fans.”