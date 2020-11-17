ColoradoPrepReport - 4A High School Basketball Player of the Year Candidates

4A High School Basketball Player of the Year Candidates
Colorado Prep Report names a number of early candidates in the running for the 2020-2021 player of the year in this class now!
READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE
=================
For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!
2021 Preseason All State
5A Player of the Year Nominees (11/16)
4A Player of the Year Nominees (11/17)
3A Player of the Year Nominees (11/18)
2A Player of the Year Nominees (11/19)
1A Player of the Year Nominees (11/20)
2022, 3rd Team (11/22)
2021 Conference Previews
3A Patriot (11/17)
3A Tri-Peaks (11/18)
3A Western Slope (11/19)
2021 Preseason Top 10
Top 2023 Basketball Players
Top 2022 Basketball Players
Top 2021 Basketball Players
Player Rankings